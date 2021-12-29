(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect accused of killing his wife and her 13-year-old daughter was shot and killed by Detroit Police.

According to Chief James White, Dwayne McDonald was hiding inside in an apartment on Owen Street near Woodward, when police conducted a raid to find him.

“Mr. Mcdonald was at this residence with a handicap citizen,” said Chief White.

“Also in the apartment, and another subject, that was in the location who was instrumental in providing us information to the whereabouts of Mr. McDonald.”

Police say they were executing a search warrant Tuesday at the Saint Rita Apartments.

McDonald allegedly fired his gun at officers, after they knocked on the door and entered the apartment.

Police then returned fire, killing the 62-year-old man.

“The officers attempted to make access to one of the apartments where they were greeted by Mr. McDonald who was armed,” White said.

McDonald was wanted for double murder.

He allegedly shot and killed his wife Elaine Fizer, and her adopted daughter Daunya on Christmas.

The mother and child were killed in their home on the 18900 block of Prevost near West Seven Mile in Detroit.

Police say the 13-year-old girl was wheelchair bound and had special needs.

“Listening to them describe the scene is horrific and you know to see a wheelchair and a dead child, you know, that’s not easy on anybody,” White said.

“So, they are passionate about this work and they did a very good job. I just wish we had a more peaceful resolution, but the officers are heroes.”

The pair will be honored at a balloon release Friday outside their home on Prevost from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

