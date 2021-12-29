Report Says Michigan Paid $8.5B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment ClaimsMichigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent or improper jobless benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released Wednesday by the state Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Man Arrested After Fleeing Monroe County Deputies In Stolen School BusA 52-year-old Ypsilanti man has been arrested after leading authorities in Monroe County on a chase in a stolen school bus.

Gov. Whitmer OKs Extending Development Tax Incentives In Michigan By 5 YearsThe state's economic development board can approve new projects through 2027, instead of 2022, under a bill signed last week.

Michigan Gas Prices Drop 4 Cents, But Still 82 Cents Higher Than Last YearAccording to AAA Michigan, the price is also 23 cents less than this time last month. However, it is still 82 cents more than this time last year.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $441 Million After No Winner In Last DrawingThe Powerball hit its third highest jackpot of the year, increasing to an estimated $441 million after there were no winners Monday night.

Michigan State Police Offering Safety Tips When Using Space Heaters This WinterMichigan State Police is urging residents to be careful with using space heaters as temperatures drop this winter.