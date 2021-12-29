(CBS Detroit) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Metro Detroit, doctors are urging Michiganders to wear the correct masks.
Health officials with The Detroit Medical Center said cloth masks do not protect people as well as surgical masks.
The top recommendation is the N-95 MASK.
Doctors said a surgical mask should be worn underneath the washable cloth mask to protect against virus particles.
They said the best mask usually offers between two to three layers for protection.
