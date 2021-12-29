DOGS OF THE YEAR – Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE MOST AMAZING DOGS OF 2021 – DOGS OF THE YEAR returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts.READ MORE: Report Says Michigan Paid $8.5B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims
Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight present the Top Dog stories of 2021, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible!
Dogs being honored include the quick-thinking heroic Clover; Levi, the official Dog of Pennsylvania; the pawsome work of Mercy, a vital part of K9’s suburb scent detection; the fancy and fierce eight-year-old rescue pup Miss Pickles, the Drag Pug; the inspiring Ricochet, the Surfing Pup; and Service dog Sampson, the first canine to be given access to a Chemistry lab at the University of Illinois and paving the way for the disabled.READ MORE: Man Arrested After Fleeing Monroe County Deputies In Stolen School Bus
Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton.
Produced by JUMA Entertainment.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer OKs Extending Development Tax Incentives In Michigan By 5 Years
Original airdate 12/16/2021.