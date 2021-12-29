DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Two Detroit police officers went above and beyond to rescue a dog and her puppies.
The officers, identified as H. Kourani and G. Rogers, noticed a dog hanging around an abandoned home, according to the Detroit Police Department.
They went inside and found two puppies curled in a mattress. One of the puppies was tangled inside a coil.
Police say the mom and her puppies are now safe with the help of Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

🐕 AMAZING RESCUE: A big shoutout to officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers with @DPD11Pct for rescuing a momma dog and her two pups from an abandoned house. One of the puppies were found tangled in a coil inside of a mattress. The puppies and mom are now safe! @PitDetroit pic.twitter.com/XT8lMjXx8n
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) December 28, 2021