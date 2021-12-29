  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Two Detroit police officers went above and beyond to rescue a dog and her puppies.

The officers, identified as H. Kourani and G. Rogers, noticed a dog hanging around an abandoned home, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Two Detroit police officers rescued a dog and her two puppies from an abandoned home. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

They went inside and found two puppies curled in a mattress. One of the puppies was tangled inside a coil.

Police say the mom and her puppies are now safe with the help of Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

Two Detroit police officers went above and beyond to rescue a dog and her puppies. (credit: Detroit Police Department)