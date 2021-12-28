PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 75-year-old Pontiac man was burned over more than 80% of his body after a fire started in his apartment.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building late Sunday night on a report of a man burning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
A neighbor told investigators that she heard the man yelling "fire" and tried to put the flames out with a blanket and a fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames.
The man’s daughter said she was speaking with him on the phone when his oxygen tank fell over in the apartment where he had several candles burning.
He suffered second-degree burns and was listed Sunday in critical condition at a hospital.
