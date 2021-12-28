Man Wanted In Double Fatal Shooting On Christmas Day Shot, Killed By Detroit PolicePolice said a man wanted in connection with the double fatal shooting of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day in Detroit was shot and killed by police.

Michigan Redistricting Commission Approves US House MapIn a landmark vote, eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district plan known as “Chestnut.”

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Claims Made By Michigan State Police OfficialsA federal judge has rejected claims by two Michigan State Police officials who said they were victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how MSP was trying to diversify its workforce.

Amid Covid Spike, Health Experts Recommend Small New Year's Eve CelebrationsLeading up to the New Year, doctors recommend keeping celebrations small, but the best option is to cancel gatherings all together.

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murder In Christmas Eve Shooting At Michigan CabinOne victim, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second victim, 22-year-old Austin Fletcher of Irvine, California, was transported to a hospital in Ironwood with a gunshot wound.

Whitmer Limits Michigan Redistricting Panel's Use Of Closed MeetingsGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she signed legislation to prohibit Michigan's new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions.