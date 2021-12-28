MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.
Millard is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
He was arrested early last Friday after Gogebic County sheriff's deputies were called to a cabin in Marenisco Township about a reported shooting and found two men shot inside.
Authorities said one victim, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher, of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, 22-year-old Austin Fletcher of Irvine, California, was transported to a hospital in Ironwood with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to Duluth, Minnesota where he was treated and released, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Online court records show Millard's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
