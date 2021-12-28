DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police said a man wanted in connection with the double fatal shooting of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day in Detroit was shot and killed by police.

In a news conference Tuesday, Police Chief James White said the man, 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of the victims, who were identified as his 57-year-old wife and her adoptive daughter, who was disabled. White said police received information confirming the suspect was at an apartment in the area of Owen Street and Woodward Avenue.

You can watch the full news conference below:

White said police were executing a search warrant and announced who they were Tuesday when they entered the apartment. The suspect was armed and a shot was fired before officers returned fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

White said it is unclear whether the shot was fired at officers.

Two other people were inside the apartment at the time and were known to the suspect. White said one of the people inside was “instrumental” in providing information to McDonald’s whereabouts.

“Certainly, we had hoped for a more peaceful outcome. We wanted to bring some closure to the family who, as you can imagine, are struggling with what happened on Christmas Day, losing their mom and this child,” White said Tuesday.

The shooting on Christmas happened in the 18000 block of Prevost Street.

Authorities said the woman’s family was planning to go to the home for dinner. The victims were found at about 4 p.m. after the woman’s other daughter went to the home when she could not reach her.

The family could see a body on the ground inside the home and 911 was called before the daughter’s husband forced entry and discovered the bodies.

McDonald, who is not the 13-year-old’s father, was initially considered a person of interest.

An investigation is ongoing.

“These things weigh on officers too, and they worked around the clock to bring justice to this family,” White said. “… We wanted a peaceful resolution. We were hopeful that he would come out.”

