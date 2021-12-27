TROY, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Police say they believe a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother and shot and wounded their father before apparently taking his own life in Troy.
A 64-year-old woman was also in the home on Lark Drive during the shooting Monday morning but was not harmed, police said.READ MORE: Family Donates More Than $1 Million For New Football Field At Michigan High School, Creates Scholarship
Troy police responded to separate 911 calls at about 12:23 a.m. saying shots had been fired in the home and a vehicle had struck a tree on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive. In one of the 911 calls, a 62-year-old man said his 23-year-old son shot him, according to police.
Officers found one of the twins shot to death in the basement and the other twin dead inside the vehicle from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 32,957 New COVID-19 Cases, 274 Deaths
A family dog was found shot to death in the vehicle’s rear seat.
The father remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.MORE NEWS: Pontiac Man Charged In Fatal Beating Of Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Daughter
Police believe a single handgun was used in the shooting. It was recovered in the vehicle.