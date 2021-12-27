(CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to any Metro Detroiter.
The test will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.READ MORE: Michigan City To Install Cameras That Record License Plate Numbers
Testing will be at the Sheffield Center, 12048 Grand River Ave., in DetroitREAD MORE: Defense Seeks To Dismiss Indictment In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Case
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Troy Police: Man Kills Twin, Wounds Father Before Shooting Himself