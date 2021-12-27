(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Health Department is hosting a Friends and Family vaccination day on Dec. 29, with a special superhero theme for the children who attend.

All individuals five years and older are welcome to attend the event to receive a vaccine or booster shot.

Children who get vaccinated will get a superhero cape and mask, and they will be able to walk across a red carpet and receive a certificate to celebrate their new “superhero status.”

A local Spiderman will make an appearance at the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic, located at 100 Mack Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and at Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers Road, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Children will be able to take a picture with spiderman if they are at the event during those times.

“We are inviting all Detroiters to be a hero and get vaccinated,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “As all heroes know, the vaccine is our best protector to keep our community safe. We want our youngest Detroiters to know how much we appreciate the decision their caregiver made to get them vaccinated and help keep everyone around them safe from COVID-19. Wednesday, Dec. 29 is Super Hero day for Detroit children who get vaccinated.”

Both locations will offer first, second, and booster doses.

The Mack Avenue location will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Northwest Activities Center clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to this, there are a variety of clinic locations throughout Detroit.

Residents can text their address to (313) 217-3732 to find the location and type of vaccine offered nearest them, visit: www.detroitmi.gov/health, or call (313) 230-0505.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.