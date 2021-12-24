(CBS DETROIT) – Whether you forget an ingredient, need a last-minute Christmas gift, or want to go out to eat, your options will be pretty limited on Christmas Day.
Most Walgreens and CVS locations will be open on Dec. 25, along with several convenience stores.
Many Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin', IHOP, and Denny's locations will also be open.
Stores that will be closed include Walmart, Target, and Costco. They will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.
