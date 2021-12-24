  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMStellar Tribute to the Holidays
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMStellar Tribute to the Holidays
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas Day, Christmas Day 2021, Last Minute Gifts, McDonalds, Starbucks, stores open, stores open on Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) – Whether you forget an ingredient, need a last-minute Christmas gift, or want to go out to eat, your options will be pretty limited on Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will be open on Dec. 25, along with several convenience stores.

READ MORE: Inkster Mom Celebrates Baby’s 1st Christmas After Being On Ventilator Battling COVID-19 While Pregnant

Many Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, IHOP, and Denny’s locations will also be open.

READ MORE: MDARD Shares Tips To Keep Pets Safe During The Holiday Season

Stores that will be closed include Walmart, Target, and Costco. They will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

MORE NEWS: Prosecutor Releases Concerning Drawings Found On Ethan Crumbley's Desk Before Shooting

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.