(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County prosecutors released drawings that belong to Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged in the Oxford High School shooting.

The prosecutor’s office says this picture was taken by his teacher before a trip to the office:

A closer look shows Ethan’s name on top of this test review, dated at 8:59 a.m., just hours before the shooting.

A gun with the words “the thoughts won’t stop” can be seen in the middle.

Once he was summoned to the counselor’s office, officials say he altered those images as shown here:

Scribbling out some of the images and writing more positive messages at the bottom like “Oxford High School rocks” and “we’re all friends here.”

Officials say these school counselors showed these drawings to Ethan’s parents the morning of the shooting. Prosecutors say those drawings, along with texts sent from Ethan – are proof his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, knew of possible violence. They’re still seeking a bond reduction, with their attorney arguing they are not a flight risk.

The couple faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

In addition to this update, Ethan Crumbley will be back in court on Jan. 7 for his probable cause hearing.

It was delayed to give more time for the parties to gather evidence.

That same day his parents also have a bond hearing scheduled to determine whether or not they’ll get a reduction.

