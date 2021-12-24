(CBS DETROIT) – Christmas Day is approaching, and state officials are reminding everyone to be mindful of our four-legged friends!
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has a few tips for pet owners:
- Individuals should make sure holiday decorations are out of reach.
- When eating, avoid giving pets fatty foods like turkey skin and gravy.
- For those traveling with man’s best friend, make sure they have the proper documents and shots before boarding your flight.
Following these tips will help pets stay safe this holiday season.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.