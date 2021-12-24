(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon released a new video that shows individuals the steps needed to deliver packages to the island during the holiday season.
No cars are allowed on Mackinac Island year-round, which means the regular use of Amazon delivery trucks cannot happen.
So, how do packages reach the 500 year-round residents on the remote island? Through boats and horses!
In the video, it was explained that packages are loaded onto a ferry in Michigan's lower peninsula (St. Ignace), and then once the packages reach the island, they are transported to each individual by horse and dray.
Sara Chambers, the Head of Dray Delivery Operations, said, “I started this job back in 1994, and I’ve been here ever since.”
She continued and said, “Everything is delivered right directly to your door just like it would be in a city, but it’s on a flatbed dray and horse.”
The video shows different clips of the packages being delivered and shots of how Mackinac Island looks during the holiday season.
