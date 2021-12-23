Most City Offices To Close In Detroit For The Holidays; Free Street Parking Through Jan. 3The City of Detroit will close most of its offices beginning on Friday, Dec. 24. in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Saginaw Housing Commission To Receive $76K Grant To Help FamiliesThe Saginaw Housing Commission is going to receive more than $76,000 to help families find employment and achieve financial independence.

Traveling Nurse: Michigan Among Worst For COVID-19 OutbreaksA mid-Michigan nurse who has been battling COVID-19 for months says the virus is making her job much worse than before.

Charges Against Former MSU President Simon Dismissed In Nassar-Related CaseState prosecutors lost their bid to reinstate charges against the former president of Michigan State University who was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 when they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar.

Man Who Kept Michigan Diner Open During Pandemic To Pay Bills Dies After COVID-19A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Whitmer Supports Vaccine Mandate; AG Nessel Would DefendMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it.