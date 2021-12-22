(CBS DETROIT) – ‘Tis the season for giving others a helping hand, but ‘We Are One Community Unity’ is an organization that lends help all year.

“We got toiletries, we got coats, blankets, hats, gloves,” said Founder Jerry Boykin.

Cass Corridor in Midtown Detroit is ground zero for the homeless community.

So, that’s where the group goes every Wednesday.

You can find them at the corner of Peterboro and Woodward, delivering food, right in the epicenter, where shelters stand nearby.

“Not only do we do the food truck, but you know we house people,” Boykin said.

“We have a warming center on the east side of Detroit. You know we give cars away to people. We give houses away to families in need and we just help out where we can and it’s just not me doing it. It’s a lot of people who come together to do this.”

For 12 years the organization has been feeding homeless residents weekly.

Boykin says it’s important to always give, not only during the holidays, because every day is a good day to serve.

“You really count your blessings after you leave on Wednesdays down here with people who don’t have anything and then you get home and you turn on your tv, you open your refrigerator, you use your bathroom, you turn your water on,” Boykin explained.

“You know, you got a roof over your head. So it’s a reality check every Wednesday.”

The group serves hot lunch, prepared by a chef, every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

