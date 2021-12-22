(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 13,686 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 392 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,448,523 and 26,376 deaths as of Dec. 22.READ MORE: Federal Government To Send Medical Team To Assist Mercy Health Muskegon With Staffing
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Dec. 20. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 6,843 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday include 250 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.READ MORE: Michigan Bakery Closing Its Doors After Over 70 Years
Due to the state holidays, data will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 31.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh Released From Prison
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.