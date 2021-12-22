(CBS DETROIT) – The former Detroit City Council president, Charles Pugh, was released from prison on Wednesday, Dec. 22, after serving five years for pleading guilty to sexual misconduct.
In 2016, Pugh was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old boy in 2003.
Pugh was interviewed in July for early parole, where they said Dec. 22 would be his earliest release date, according to the Detroit Free Press.
He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete two years of parole.
In addition to this, he will also have to wear a tether for at least six months.
Pugh, a former news anchor for WJBK- TV, was elected to the Detroit City Council in 2009 and served until he quit in 2013.
