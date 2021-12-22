(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the federal government will send an additional team to assist staff at a fourth Michigan hospital.

The federal government will send a 17-person team to Mercy Health Muskegon to help assist with COVID-19 patients.

“As the Omicron variant quickly becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 across the United States, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support that is providing much-needed relief to Michigan’s hospitals and health care personnel,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s health care heroes have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over 18 months, and I am again asking Michiganders to take steps to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems. First, get vaccinated, and if you are eligible, get your booster to help keep you out of the hospital. If you plan on traveling for the holidays or attending an indoor gathering, please get tested beforehand and stay home if you’re sick. Take these actions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

The team of doctors and nurses will begin treating patients on Dec. 30, and they will support the hospital staff for 30 days.

“We are very grateful for the additional support from the state and federal levels to provide essential support for our care staff as they are in the midst of this fourth surge in Michigan,” said Gary Allore, president of Mercy Health Muskegon. “COVID-19 has put our frontline staff under the most extreme conditions, but their unwavering commitment to the safety and health of all members of our community holds true. We need everyone’s collective help to emerge out of this pandemic together.”

The other federal teams sent to Michigan to assist staff are at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw. The MDHHS says that these teams will be extended for another 30 days.

As of Dec. 20, 3,944 Michiganders are hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the MDHHS.

