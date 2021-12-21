ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit teacher was charged Monday with making a false threat against her school, the latest in a string of alleged threats in the region, mostly by students, since four teenagers were killed in November at a different school.
Johnna Rhone, 59, wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, Macomb County prosecutor Pete Lucido said.
He said one of the notes read: “Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?”
Rhone's attorney, Andrew Leone, denied the allegations. Rhone is a creative arts teacher at the school. Bond was set at $75,000.
“She has a right to remain silent, but I would like to hear her side,” Lucido said.
His office had sought a $100,000 bond.
Parents are afraid to send their children to school in a “post-Oxford world,” assistant prosecutor Patrick Sierawski said in court, a reference to the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured seven more people.MORE NEWS: Detroit Woman Shot On Christmas 24 Years Ago, Now Advocating For Better Compensation Rights For Crime Victims
