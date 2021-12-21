(CBS Detroit) — The unity created immediately after the tragic shooting at Oxford High School is being remembered through new apparel.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced the Oakland Activities Association, as well as the Kensington Lakes Activities Association and Detroit Catholic High School, is partnering with Sterling Heights-based E.A. Graphics to release limited-edition “Oxford Strong” shirts and sweatshirts.

The t-shirts cost $20 with more than 80% of that being donated to the high school and community.

The statewide initiative is in support of Oxford Community Schools as the district continues to recover from the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and six others, and a teacher, injured.

“Every day since Nov. 30, schools have asked us what they can do, how can they help,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. “While there is no way to take away the pain from such a tragedy, our statewide community will be glad to provide any comfort possible to Oxford schools and their community at this time of such great sorrow.

MHSAA officials say Feb. 4 will be designated as “Oxford Strong” day. The shirts will be sold to schools, which can then distribute them in their communities. Schools may ask their communities to wear the apparel as part of any “Oxford Strong” sporting events during February.

E.A. Graphics is the merchandising partner of MHSAA and Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA)

Shirts can be purchased at supportoxfordstrong.com.

