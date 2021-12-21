KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A lead investigator in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting his wife, though he said he has no memory of it.
Kalamazoo County prosecutors struck a deal with former FBI agent Richard Trask after his wife declined to cooperate further.
Trask was accused of assaulting his wife at their Kalamazoo-area home in July. She had lacerations on her head and blood on her chest, arms, and hand, sheriff’s investigators wrote.
"I take full responsibility for my actions which caused pain and suffering to my wife and to my family," Trask said.
Heather Foulke said she told a sheriff’s deputy that they had left a hotel party because Trask was “acting weird.” She believes he may have been drugged.
Trask got credit for two days in jail and will serve no additional time in custody. He lost his job with the FBI after the incident.
