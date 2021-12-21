(CBS DETROIT)– The scars on Qiana Wimbley may be old, but they tell a story, one she will never forget.

“I ended up in the middle of a domestic dispute between a brother and sister and long story short I ended up shot, twice in the eye and in my arm,” said Qiana Wimbley a crime survivor Turned Advocate for crime victims.

That was on Christmas Day 24 years ago while Qiana was home on a break from the University of Michigan. She says she was just looking forward to spending time with family and enjoy the holidays.

“Pretty much my life changed in an instant, I never imagined something like that would ever happen to me,” Wimbley said.

It did happen and Qiana says the trauma from it still haunts her today.

“The fear of potentially losing your life and then having to be reacclimatized into society just like that,” Wimbley said.

Qiana went from being a victim to being a victim’s advocate.

“For victims compensation so that they can get the resources that they need and live healthier, more productive lives is something I’m very proud of,” Wimbley said.

She not only works as a therapist helping others through trauma, she’s also a member of the organization “Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice.”

The group advocating for legislation that would increase support for crime victims by extending the time they have to apply for compensation. Now they need to apply within 48 hours of being victimized, well two days after Qiana was shot she was barely conscious like many victims.

The Safer Michigan Act was passed by the house and will go before the Senate in January.

Qiana may have lost vision in her right eye, but says she will not lose sight of her vision for the future of crime victims.

“We talk about all of these things that need to change, but we can actually like do the work in an effort to push some of these priorities forward,” said Wimbley.

