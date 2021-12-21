(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have been arrested in connection to stolen vehicles from the Detroit Metro airport after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on I-94.
On Monday, Dec. 21, at about 4 p.m., Michigan State Police received calls about a car on eastbound I-94 near I-75 on fire after driving recklessly.READ MORE: Oakland University To Begin Winter Semester Online
According to MSP, when officers arrived at the scene, a dodge SUV and a semi-truck were blocking the left and center lanes. The SUV was on fire.
An off duty officer and an off duty EMT helped pull the driver and passengar from the SUV. They were transported to a local hospital.
The driver injured his forehead in the crash and the passengar suffered a fracture to his leg and burns.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs $1.5 Billion In Business Incentives
Troopers contacted the owners of the SUV, and then learned that the vehicle had been stolen from the Detroit Metro Airport.
The SUV was connected to four other vehicles that had also been stolen from the airport, according to Metro Airport Police.
The Metro Airport Police will be taking over the investigation.MORE NEWS: Former Agent In Whitmer Kidnap Probe Takes Deal In Assault Case
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.