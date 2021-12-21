Oakland University To Begin Winter Semester OnlineOakland University announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, that all courses for the Winter 2022 semester will begin online on Jan. 5 due to concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs $1.5 Billion In Business IncentivesMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday to spend $1.5 billion on economic development efforts for businesses, including possible funds to build a General Motors factory to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the Lansing area.

Crash On I-94 Near I-75 Involved Vehicle Stolen From Detroit Metro AirportTwo people have been arrested in connection to stolen vehicles from the Detroit Metro airport after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on I-94.

Former Agent In Whitmer Kidnap Probe Takes Deal In Assault CaseA lead investigator in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting his wife, though he said he has no memory of it.

Petition Pushing For Virtual Learning At Oakland County Schools Reaches More Than 26,000 SignaturesA petition created by students last week has now gathered more than 26,000 signatures. It calls for an end to in-person learning through the fall semester due to recent copycat school threats.

Police Discover Gun Woman Pointed At Them, Customers Was Fake After Fatal ShootingAn investigation is underway following the deadly use of force by Detroit police. A woman was shot and killed after pointing what police now know was a fake gun at customers at an Eastside gas station. Police say the woman also pointed the weapon at them before she was fatally shot.