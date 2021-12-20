(CBS DETROIT)-An investigation underway after Detroit police shoot and kill a woman they say was waving a gun at a Sunoco gas station on the city’s east-side.

Detroit police say on Sunday December 19 around 6pm they received several 911 calls from customers at the Sunoco gas station on 7 mile and Hayes.

The callers reported a woman pointing a gun at customers as they were entering and exiting the station.

Chief White said 4 officers arrived within minutes.

“When they encountered her she was at the entrance of the store pointing a gun directly at a customer officers fired multiple times then after the shooting officers rushed Ms. Williams to a local hospital in a patrol car where as we know she later succumbed to her injuries,” said Detroit Chief of Police James White.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Nakita Williams of Detroit. Grainy surveillance photos show the woman with a gun in her hand inside the station and her pointed the weapon at customers outside. It’s unknown if she ever fired a shot.

Police not sure why she had the gun and what her intentions were. But says she may have suffered from mental illness.

“Our preliminary investigation shows that officers acted bravely they had to make a split sec decision, they were confronted with a very, volatile situation,” said White.

The officers were wearing body cam and all 4 are currently on a medical leave.

Finding from an investigation by Detroit police and Michigan State Police will be reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

“I offer my condolences to Ms. Williams family, very tragic situation they unfolded last night,” White said.

