Petition Pushing For Virtual Learning At Oakland County Schools Reaches More Than 26,000 SignaturesA petition created by students last week has now gathered more than 26,000 signatures. It calls for an end to in-person learning through the fall semester due to recent copycat school threats.

Police Discover Gun Woman Pointed At Them, Customers Was Fake After Fatal ShootingAn investigation is underway following the deadly use of force by Detroit police. A woman was shot and killed after pointing what police now know was a fake gun at customers at an Eastside gas station. Police say the woman also pointed the weapon at them before she was fatally shot.

Michigan Reports 13,999 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

St. Clair Shores Teacher Charged With Making False Threat Against SchoolA suburban Detroit teacher was charged Monday with making a false threat against her school, the latest in a string of alleged threats in the region, mostly by students, since four teenagers were killed in November at a different school.

Michigan Supreme Court Orders Redistricting Panel To Show Meeting Details, MemosThe Michigan Supreme Court on Monday ordered the state's new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

Oakland County Man Wins $500K On Michigan Lottery Holiday Scratch OffA man from Oakland County has won $500,000 after playing Michigan Lottery's Peppermint Payout Millions instant game.