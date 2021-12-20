(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Oakland County has won $500,000 after playing Michigan Lottery’s Peppermint Payout Millions instant game.
The winning ticket was bought at Wixom Liquor, located at 49122 Pontiac Trail in Wixom.
The winning ticket was bought at Wixom Liquor, located at 49122 Pontiac Trail in Wixom.
"I love to play the holiday games every year when they come out," said the 57-year-old player. "When I scratched the ticket and saw the prize amount, I was stunned. I set the ticket down in front of my wife to have her look it over, and we sat there in silence for about 15 minutes, just staring at it. When it finally sunk in, tears of joy filled our eyes, and we started shouting with excitement."
The player says he plans to purchase a new home with his winnings.
“Winning this money is life-changing for me and my wife. The past few years have been a struggle, so this really is a dream come true,” said the player.
The Peppermint Payout Millions launched in October, and players have won more than $13 million playing the instant game so far. The tickets are $10, and individuals have the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
