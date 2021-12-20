Woman Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun At Police, Customers, May Have Suffered From Mental IllnessAn investigation is underway following the deadly use of force by Detroit police. A woman was shot and killed after pointed a gun at customers at an Eastside gas station. Police say the woman also pointed the weapon at her before she was fatally shot.

St. Clair Shores Teacher Charged With Making False Threat Against SchoolA suburban Detroit teacher was charged Monday with making a false threat against her school, the latest in a string of alleged threats in the region, mostly by students, since four teenagers were killed in November at a different school.

Michigan Supreme Court Orders Redistricting Panel To Show Meeting Details, MemosThe Michigan Supreme Court on Monday ordered the state's new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

Michigan Reports 13,999 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Oakland County Man Wins $500K On Michigan Lottery Holiday Scratch OffA man from Oakland County has won $500,000 after playing Michigan Lottery's Peppermint Payout Millions instant game.

Paul Whelan's Family Stays Focused On His Release As He Nears 3 Years In Russian DetentionNearly three years after her brother was detained in Moscow, Elizabeth Whelan is keeping her eye on the goal: bringing him home.