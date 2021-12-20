  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4-year terms, County Commissioners, Michigan, Michigan politics, Politics, Terms

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — County commissioners in Michigan are getting longer terms in office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of two years. The change will begin with the fall 2024 election.

READ MORE: Detroit Continues To Struggle With COVID-19 Vaccination Rate After Year

“These bills help ensure that our county government officials can stay focused on governing and not on election year politics,” Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, said in a written statement.

READ MORE: Port Huron To Spend $60K On Gaming Trailer To Engage Students

“The scope of county commissioners has increased since two-year county commission terms were set decades ago,” he said.

The bills had bipartisan support in the state House and Senate.

MORE NEWS: Report: 2020 Census May Have Missed Thousands In Detroit

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.