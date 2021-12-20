DYNASTY – Monday, December 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
WINTER WONDERLAND – Fallout from Blake's (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign.
In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown).
As Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) remains in jail and proclaims her innocence, Amanda (Eliza Bennett) sets out to see who might be responsible for the murder.
Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to be suspicious of Amanda, and the feeling is reciprocated.
Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) starts to heal.
Dominique (Michael Michele) still doesn’t believe everything Jeff said when he was sick but Culhane (Robert C. Riley) believes there may be some truth to Jeff’s suspicions.
The episode was written by Christopher Fife and directed by Michael Allowitz (#501).
Original airdate 12/20/2021.