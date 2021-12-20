GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2021 – Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
KEVIN FRAZIER AND NISCHELLE TURNER HOST– This holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas.
In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.
Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton and produced by JUMA Entertainment.
Original airdate 12/12/2021.