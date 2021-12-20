Michigan County Commissioners Will Get 4-Year Terms Starting In 2024Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of two years. The change will begin with the fall 2024 election.

Detroit Continues To Struggle With COVID-19 Vaccination Rate After YearThe city of Detroit is approaching the one-year anniversary of its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines as officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated or receive booster shots.

Port Huron To Spend $60K On Gaming Trailer To Engage StudentsA Michigan city is turning to video games to engage students after school.

Report: 2020 Census May Have Missed Thousands In DetroitDetroit will file a lawsuit over the census results if they aren't changed during the Census Bureau's appeals process which starts next year, said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

MSU, UM Requiring Booster Shots For Students, Staff Next SemesterMSU students who do not get a COVID-19 booster shot will be considered non-compliant with the university vaccine mandate and will not be allowed on campus. Staff would be let go.

Detroit School District Requiring All Teachers, Staff To Be Vaccinated By Feb. 18, 2022School officials say about 80% of the district's 6,000 staff are already vaccinated, leaving more than 1,000 employees that need to be vaccinated or show proof of exemption.