(CBS DETROIT) – A fatal shooting involving Detroit Police Officers left one woman dead on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Police responded to reports of a woman allegedly waiving at customers at a Sunoco gas station located in the 15200 block of East Seven Mile.READ MORE: Woman Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun At Police, Customers, May Have Suffered From Mental Illness
According to police, the woman was waving the gun at customers, and then she pointed the gun at police officers, which led them to fire shots at her. She did not fire any shots.
This incident happened at about 6 p.m.READ MORE: St. Clair Shores Teacher Charged With Making False Threat Against School
The woman died at a local hospital.
Detroit Police will provide an update on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Michigan State Police are conducting their own investigation into the incident.MORE NEWS: Michigan Supreme Court Orders Redistricting Panel To Show Meeting Details, Memos
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.