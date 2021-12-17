DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A water main break Thursday morning on the east side of Detroit has caused a sinkhole, leaving several residents without water.
The 12-inch water main break was located off East Jefferson Avenue near Cadillac Avenue. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had crews on site about 6 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Michigan Woman Accused Of Shooting Into Ex-Boyfriend's Detroit Home, Returning To Fire More Shots
According to a WWJ report, the sinkhole caused a vehicle to get stuck. The driver was not injured and able to get out.READ MORE: ‘My Sister Still Has Her Doll’ Detroit Police Chief Reflects On Receiving Goodfellows Box During Christmas Package Giveaway
Repairs of the water main were near completion as of earlier Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the break is unknown.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 12,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.