Report: 2020 Census May Have Missed Thousands In DetroitDetroit will file a lawsuit over the census results if they aren't changed during the Census Bureau's appeals process which starts next year, said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

MSU, UM Requiring Booster Shots For Students, Staff Next SemesterMSU students who do not get a COVID-19 booster shot will be considered non-compliant with the university vaccine mandate and will not be allowed on campus. Staff would be let go.

Detroit School District Requiring All Teachers, Staff To Be Vaccinated By Feb. 18, 2022School officials say about 80% of the district's 6,000 staff are already vaccinated, leaving more than 1,000 employees that need to be vaccinated or show proof of exemption.

Michigan Woman Accused Of Shooting Into Ex-Boyfriend's Detroit Home, Returning To Fire More ShotsA 27-year-old Owosso woman faces several charges after she is accused of shooting into her ex-boyfriend's home in Detroit, later returning to fire more shots as police were there investigating.

‘My Sister Still Has Her Doll’ Detroit Police Chief Reflects On Receiving Goodfellows Box During Christmas Package GiveawayDetroit Goodfellows provide 30,000 holiday gift packages containing sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, winter hats and gloves, a dental kit, toys, books, games, school supplies and more to needy children aged 4 - 13 in Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, River Rouge and Ecorse annually. More packages available on a first come first serve basis through Sunday Dec 19

Michigan Reports 12,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.