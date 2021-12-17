(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State University is implementing a vaccine booster mandate for students and staff beginning upcoming semester.
University President Samuel L. Stanley announced the mandate Friday, saying "All members of our campus community who were fully vaccinated either with a two-dose regimen more than six months ago or a one-dose regimen more than two months ago are now eligible for a booster and should immediately receive one."
Students who do not get a COVID-19 booster shot will be considered non-compliant with the university vaccine mandate and will not be allowed on campus. Staff would be let go.
MSU is joined by the University of Michigan, which is also requiring the vaccine booster.
U of M cited the omicron variant, which officials said was detected within the community on the Ann Arbor campus. The university is requiring the booster shot for all three campuses.
The deadline to receive the booster for the Ann Arbor campus is Feb. 4 or as soon as they are eligible based on their individual vaccination schedule.
