DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A 27-year-old Owosso woman faces several charges after she is accused of shooting into her ex-boyfriend’s home in Detroit, later returning to fire more shots as police were there investigating.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brittni Rice with eight counts of discharge in/at a building, one count of domestic violence third offense, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and nine counts of felony firearm.

She was arraigned in 36th District Court Friday and received a $500,000 cash bond. She will be on house arrest with a GPS tether if she posts bond.

Prosecutors said Rice went to the home of a 26-year-old man she formerly dated and allegedly fired multiple shots into his house. Four adults and a 2-year-old were at the home in the 9200 block of Broadstreet Avenue.

Rice ran back to her car and allegedly fired two more shots as the victim came back outside, Detroit police said. As police were investigating at the home, she returned in her car and fired three more shots before driving away.

A marked police vehicle pursued Rice and pulled her over. She was arrested without incident.

No one was shot during the incident. Authorities said one person was injured from wall debris during the shooting but refused medical treatment.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29.

