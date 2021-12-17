(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,649 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 254 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,420,838 and 25,824 deaths as of Dec. 17.READ MORE: Michigan Woman Accused Of Shooting Into Ex-Boyfriend's Detroit Home, Returning To Fire More Shots
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Dec. 15. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 6,325 per day.
The deaths announced Friday include 159 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.READ MORE: ‘My Sister Still Has Her Doll’ Detroit Police Chief Reflects On Receiving Goodfellows Box During Christmas Package Giveaway
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Omicron Variant Cases Identified In Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw Counties
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.