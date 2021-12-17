Michigan Woman Accused Of Shooting Into Ex-Boyfriend's Detroit Home, Returning To Fire More ShotsA 27-year-old Owosso woman faces several charges after she is accused of shooting into her ex-boyfriend's home in Detroit, later returning to fire more shots as police were there investigating.

‘My Sister Still Has Her Doll’ Detroit Police Chief Reflects On Receiving Goodfellows Box During Christmas Package GiveawayDetroit Goodfellows provide 30,000 holiday gift packages containing sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, winter hats and gloves, a dental kit, toys, books, games, school supplies and more to needy children aged 4 - 13 in Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, River Rouge and Ecorse annually. More packages available on a first come first serve basis through Sunday Dec 19

Michigan Reports 12,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Omicron Variant Cases Identified In Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw CountiesMichigan health officials on Friday said the omicron variant, which was first detected in Kent County, has been identified in Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties.

Human Remains Found In Saginaw County In 2018 Identified As Missing U Of M StudentThe remains were discovered around a half of a mile south of Gary Road and a half of a mile north of M-57 in Chapin Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

GM's Cruise CEO Dan Ammann Leaving CompanyGM said Kyle Vogt, president and chief technical officer, would be Cruise's interim CEO.