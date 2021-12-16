MDHHS Expanding Neighborhood COVID Testing Sites To Offer Vaccine For Michigan Children Ages 5-11With COVID cases still on the rise, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced neighborhood testing sites are expanding to offer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

State Employees In Michigan Will Get 5% Raise; Juneteenth Is Paid HolidayEmployees who work for the state government will get 5% raises next October under new labor contracts.

Despite Recent Historic Inflation, Local Business Owner Will Not Raise PricesOwner of Shops on Top Clothing store in Eastern Market says despite the recent historic inflation he will do his best not to pass the cost down to customers.

Wild Winds In Michigan Cut Power, Rip School Roof; Dozens Of Cows DeadFierce winds scoured Michigan on Thursday, knocking out power for more than 150,000 people, ripping a roof off a school, and contributing to the electrocution of dozens of cows at a dairy farm.

More Than 400K Without Power Across Central US After Hurricane-Force Wind GustsIntense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers.

Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Now Freed, Police SayThe remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday.