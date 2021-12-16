  • WWJ-TV

By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – The Rainbow Connection was created by L. Brooks Patterson as a tribute to his friend Ron Dobson and his two children, Jennifer and Tim who perished in a plane crash. Janet Dobson, who still serves on our board today, was the sole survivor.

In 1985, The Rainbow Connection was incorporated as a wish granting organization. Since the granting of the organization’s first wish, The Rainbow Connection has granted more than 3,800 wishes to Michigan children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Wish granted at Universal Studios (Courtesy of The Rainbow Connection)

These wishes can come in three forms: a child can either meet someone, go somewhere, or receive something. These wishes are granted to children who are recommended to The Rainbow Connection either through the hospital and its nurses, or through outreach from friends or family to the organization.

Wish granted at Disney World (Courtesy of The Rainbow Connection)

One of the most popular wishes that is granted is a trip to Disney World. You may think this adventure comes with a ticket to get in the park to ride rides, but it is so much more. The Rainbow Connection works with the park to bring the child a truly unique experience that does not come with any ticket available to purchase.

Community Connect Host Jackie Paige, with Ingrid Todt, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection

Ingrid Todt, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the history behind the organization, and their steps toward granting a total of 4,000 wishes come next year.

