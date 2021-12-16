SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Michigan teenager who told investigators that he mistook his brother for a deer when he shot him has been charged with a gun crime, authorities said Thursday.
According to the Kent County sheriff's office, the 17-year-old faces a charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, the Kent County sheriff's office said. The case will be handled in juvenile court.
Authorities said the teen was hunting from a tree stand Monday in Solon Township when he shot his 12-year-old sibling with a rifle. The younger brother was calling him in for dinner.
The teen thought he was shooting at a deer, deputies said.
The 12-year-old is in stable condition.
