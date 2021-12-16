  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — More than $13 million has been awarded in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to build new affordable multifamily rental housing or to rehabilitate existing properties, a total of 690 housing units.

The development projects that will receive funding are located in Detroit and 10 other communities, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced Wednesday.

The development project in Detroit is the Lee Plaza, which is awarded $1.5 million — the highest amount awarded — for 52 new apartments. A total of 14 projects will be awarded under the LIHTC.

“Not only will these 14 projects provide greater access to affordable housing for Michigan families, but they will also stimulate local economic growth and bring us even closer to the goal of providing every Michigander with access to safe, quality, affordable housing,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.

Whitmer said the funding also helps jump-start the MI New Economy plan, which has a goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.

“Investments in housing help us put Michiganders first and are critical to furthering our economic momentum,” the governor said in a statement. “When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities. This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity.”

The development projects receiving LIHTC awards:

 

Property

 

City

 

Developer

 

Award

 

Units

 
Walter French Lansing

1900 Cedar Development, LLC & Capital Area Housing Partnership

 

 $1,500,000 52 new apartments
Orchard Manor Flint

Communities First, Inc. & RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC

 

 $779,625 34 new apartments
700 E. Court Street Village Flint

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & McFarlan Charitable Corp.

 

 $1,500,000 119 renovated apartments
The Blackstone Jackson

MVAH Holding LLC & Jackson Housing Commission

 

 1,192,000 53 new apartments
Lake Huron Woods Phase 2 Apartments Fort Gratiot Township

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & Port Huron Housing Commission

 

 1,181,252 45 new apartments
Lexington School Apartments Grand Rapids

Commonwealth Development Corporation of America & Edifici, LLC

 

 $874,283 39 new apartments
MoTown Square Affordable Assisted Living Grand Rapids

LINC Up Nonprofit Housing Corporation & MoTown Square Development

 

 $1,337,120 54 new apartments
Center City Lofts Midland

Spire Development, Inc.

 

 $1,138,000 55 new apartments
GTB LIHTC #1 Garfield Township

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians & RTHawk Housing Alliance

 

 $638,539 36 new apartments
Lee Plaza Detroit

Ethos Development Partners & The Roxbury Group

 

 $1,500,000 52 new apartments
West Belding Belding

 Cove Investments, LLC & Community Advancement Advisors, LLC

 

 $444,584 48 renovated apartments
Bramblewood Apartments Lenox Township

PK Development Group, LLC

 

 $298,676 32 renovated apartments
Remus Apartments Remus

Tpenland LLC; James 127 LLC; Cree Construction Co. 1 LLC, D & D Consultants LLC

 

 $397,892 47 renovated apartments
Perry Acres Lenox Township

PK Development Group, LLC

 

 $250,118 24 renovated apartments