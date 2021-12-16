More Than 400K Without Power Across Central US After Hurricane-Force Wind GustsIntense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers.

Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Now Freed, Police SayThe remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday.

Detroit Offers COVID-19 Booster Shots To 16, 17-Year-OldsThe city of Detroit is offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible Detroiters, 16 and up following approval by the Centers for Disease Control.

Michigan Teen Charged After Shooting Brother, Mistook Him For DeerThe 17-year-old faces a charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, the Kent County sheriff's office said. The case will be handled in juvenile court.

Michigan Housing Authority Awarding Over $13 Million For 690 New Units In Detroit, Other CommunitiesThe development project in Detroit is the Lee Plaza, which is awarded $1.5 million -- the highest amount awarded -- for 52 new apartments. A total of 14 projects will be awarded under the LIHTC.

Applications Open For Bank Of America's Student Leadership ProgramThe good news is, its not G.P.A. based, you just have to have a passion for serving your community.