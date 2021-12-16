(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a great opportunity open for high school juniors and seniors to get real-world work experience, and a free trip to D.C.

Applications for Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program are now being accepted.

The good news is, its not G.P.A. based, you just have to have a passion for serving your community.

The program is open for students in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The eight-week internship pays $17 an hour, while offering valuable experience in community service.

Students must be in good standing with their school and submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, coach or community leader.

“They have the opportunity to work at a non-profit, paid for the summer, right at $17 an hour and then they also have the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. for a week, all expenses paid,” Bank of America V.P. Community Relations Manager Estrella Crawford.

“So, you get this wonderful job training at a non-profit. You get the experience of going to D.C., having the opportunity to meet your local representatives.”

The application deadline is January 28, 2022.

Recommendation letters must be submitted by January 31, 2022.

For more information: https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/student-leaders

