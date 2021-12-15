LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a special election in 2022 to fill three vacant Michigan House seats.
Officials say the vacancies are caused by the election of Reps. Douglas Wozniak and Mark Huizenga to Michigan Senate and the death of Rep. Andrea Schroeder. The vacant seats are for the 36th, 43rd and 74th districts.
In a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Whitmer is calling for a primary special election on March 1, 2022 and a general election on May 3, 2022.
"As a state, it is critical that we take the appropriate steps to ensure that all Michiganders are fairly, justly, and equitably represented at all levels of government," Whitmer said. "By calling a special election, we can ensure that those vacant seats are filled and that the constituents of 36th, 43rd, and 74th districts have a democratically elected representative working for their best interests in Lansing."
The letter does not address the expected vacancy in the 15th district, which was under Rep. Abdullah Hammond.
Hammond was elected as mayor of Dearborn.
