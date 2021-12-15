OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Oxford Community Schools district held its first school board meeting Tuesday since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
Superintendent Tim Thorne announced that classes will likely not reopen as soon as they had hoped. The internal goal was for the school to reopen after the winter break ends in January.
As of Wednesday morning, officials have not announced a new target reopen date.
Parents at the meeting urged the school board to be more transparent and called for a return to classes sooner rather than later, according to a report from Detroit Free Press.
Earlier in the meeting, the board announced it will hire a third-party firm to review the school’s actions on the day of the shooting and enact new security plans.
"Anything that is remotely violent immediately goes to the administration and law enforcement," said Jill Lemond, assistant superintendent of student services.
Four students were killed and six others and a teacher were injured in the Nov. 30 shooting.
Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old Oxford High student, has been charged as an adult with murder and other crimes. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged in the case with involuntary manslaughter.
Earlier Tuesday, a judge granted a prosecutor more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents, partly to give the Michigan community “time to heal” during the holiday season.
They're accused of giving their son access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the shooting.
