(CBS Detroit) — Kroger is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers.
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, those employees will not receive two weeks of paid emergency leave if they become infected with COVID-19.
The company did not say what percentage of its more than 450,000 employees are unvaccinated.
Kroger will also charge some unvaccinated staff a monthly $50 surcharge fee to remain enrolled in its healthcare plan.
