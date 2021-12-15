  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — Kroger is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, those employees will not receive two weeks of paid emergency leave if they become infected with COVID-19.

The company did not say what percentage of its more than 450,000 employees are unvaccinated.

Kroger will also charge some unvaccinated staff a monthly $50 surcharge fee to remain enrolled in its healthcare plan.

