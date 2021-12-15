Report Says Water Is Unaffordable Across MichiganThe report says that one in 10 Detroit and Flint households spend more than a quarter of their income on water services.

Whitmer Calls For Special Election To Fill 3 Michigan House SeatsOfficials say the vacancies are caused by the election of Reps. Douglas Wozniak and Mark Huizenga to Michigan Senate and the death of Rep. Andrea Schroeder. The vacant seats are for the 36th, 43rd and 74th districts.

Oxford School Board Holds First Meeting Since Tragic High School ShootingThe Oxford Community Schools district held its first school board meeting Tuesday since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Kroger Ending Some Benefits For Unvaccinated EmployeesStarting Jan. 1, 2022, those employees will not receive two weeks of paid emergency leave if they become infected with COVID-19.

Focus: HOPE Delivering 1,400 Holiday Food Boxes To SeniorsThe holiday season is a time to give, but seniors are often left off the list when they can use a little help the most.

Subaru Recalls 200K Vehicles Over Chain Slipping, Causing Power LossSubaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.