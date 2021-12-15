(CBS DETROIT) – The Dance Theatre of Harlem is set to premiere its next performance, which is based on the music of Stevie Wonder, at the Detroit Opera House in January.
The Dance Theatre of Harlem is an American ballet company based in Harlem, New York City. The performance is called "Higher Ground," and it is a Stevie Wonder-inspired social ballet choreographed by Robert Garland.
“Detroit is a second home for the DTH, and we are so proud to host them,” Rochelle Riley, the City’s Director of Arts and Culture, said. “They are among the best in the world, and we want our children and our families to see the best in the world. And for some of them, we want them to become the best in the world. Imagine a child from Detroit choosing a dance career because of their interaction with these wonderful ambassadors for the craft.”
The dancers visited the Motown Museum to see where Stevie Wonder began his career.
To find out more information about the Dance Theatre of Harlem, visit here.
If you are interested in attending the performance in Detroit, visit here to purchase tickets.
