Southfield (CW50) – Canterbury Village transforms each year into a winter wonderland to provide a true Holiday setting that brings the spirit of Christmas to life! The family friendly event is hosted outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that is glowing with almost a million festive lights. The stroll includes a variety of experiences from recreations of favorite holiday scenes throughout, live holiday characters roaming to greet guests, and classic characters like Frosty, Buddy The Elf, The Grinch, Olaf, Jack Frost, and Anna and Elsa. The Village’s roads are covered in lights, with light shows synced to holiday music are performed throughout the night. The Village is lined with shops for everyone to enjoy. Of course, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a visit with Santa Claus, along with free photos by professional photographers. Children can also place their letters to Santa inside Santa’s personal mailbox.

The Holiday Stroll has two weekends left, one from December 17-19 and December 22 and 23. You can purchase tickets at CanterburyHolidayStroll.com.

Along with every event at Canterbury Village, there’s always a charitable side to it. Canterbury Village has partnered with The Bottomless Toy Chest to provide presents to children in the hospital, and they’ve also partnered with the local food pantry to provide meals to the underserved community in the area.

Keith Aldridge, Owner of Canterbury Village, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about all of the sights to see at the Holiday Stroll, and what people can expect at the Village for the rest of the year.